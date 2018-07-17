Pixabay

The City of Kelowna needs your help to design its cultural plan

Residents are invited to take part in an online survey until Aug. 31

The City of Kelowna is gathering feedback from the public for its cultural plan.

On July 16, city council approved the launch of the Cultural Plan process that will pave the way for the next evolution of culture building in the community, according to a city news release. The Cultural Plan update will take place over the next year with a variety of ways for residents, organizations and businesses to get involved.

“Arts, culture and heritage are important to the wellbeing of our community, and quality of life for residents,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager. “Cultural activities, spaces and events add to the city’s vibrancy and help to create a place where people want to live.”

Residents are invited to take part in an online survey. Individuals who fill out the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a gift basket of local products. The survey will close Aug. 31, the release said.

Residents who participate will be influencing the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan’s vision, and helping to develop an understanding of the community’s idea of culture, what activities they participate in, and how the city can enhance cultural growth, the release said.

The Cultural Plan was first launched in 2012. Since its creation, many cultural organizations have grown, new ones have emerged, and the Cultural District continues to grow as a hub for cultural activity. In addition, the completion of the Bernard Avenue revitalization, the relocation of the Kelowna police services building, new parkades and the creation of the Okanagan Centre for Innovation have had an impact on the landscape of the Cultural District, the release said.

An update to the Cultural Plan is intended to respond to the changes and challenges facing the community’s cultural needs and set a direction for the next five years.

For more information about arts, culture and heritage in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/culture.


