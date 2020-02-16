The Coldest Night of Year walk returns to Kelowna Feb. 22

The Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon is back on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Kelowna.
The event is a family-friendly walk-a-thon that raises money for charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting people in communities across Canada.
View this post on Instagram
This post is for YOU! You're out there fundraising hard and we see it – use this post to keep the momentum going today 👇 Click the arrow, post to your stories, and ask your friends to donate to your Coldest Night of the Year walk to help those impacted by homelessness in your community 🏡 Post to your stories and ask your friends to join your team and walk with you on Feb 22nd in support of those impacted by hunger in your city🚶♀️ And finally, post in your story to ask a friend (or two! three? FOUR?) to volunteer with you THIS SATURDAY at your local CNOY event, so you can show appreciation for the good work your fav local charity is doing each and every day for the hurting your community. WALK day is fast approaching Canada – let's make this the most shared CNOY post EVER 🎉 and as always, find us at cnoy.org (or click the link in our bio) #cnoy20 #allarewelcome
Participants can register online to walk 2,5 or 10km on a safe, looping 5km route with at least one rest stop and route marshalls along the path.
The walk will commence at dusk during a cold winter night on Feb. 22 so that participants can experience a glimpse of what the homeless face during the winter. By fundraising, participants will be contributing much-needed money to charity in Kelowna that is bringing hope and help to people in the community that need the support.
Kids 10 and under register free. Youth 11-17 Fundraise $75 or pay the registration fee. Adults 18 and older must fundraise $150 or pay the registration fee.
Registration opens at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 22. Participants will begin walking at 5:15 p.m., returning an hour or two later for some warm beverages. Find your starting location here and click here to register.