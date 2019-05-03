Embrace’s dogs before getting off the trailer, photo taken by Cameron Thomson/ Black Press Media

VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society brings 65 dogs for adoption event

A registered Canadian non-profit society brought 65 dogs to Kelowna for an adoption event.

PetsMart is hosting Embrace’s adoption event this weekend and people can come see the dogs and fill out an application application.

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for Kelowna

Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee said 50 people have pre-registered and 20 applicants have had their home inspections and will be taking home their adopted family member.

“We will be here all weekend and people can either look at the dogs on our Facebook page or come in and fill out an application and we will complete the home inspections and check references this weekend and have the adoption process complete, if you’re looking to adopt that fast,” said Fee.

Kelowna volunteers gathered Thursday to take the dogs for a walk and help with the event.

“Some of these dogs don’t have a very good past, so it’s good to see them get a second chance at a home and people are adopting and we like to do the volunteering to help them find homes,” said volunteer Grant Mcginn.

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is an organization which takes dogs and cats which would have been euthanized from humane societies across America.

READ MORE: Kelowna couple helps save dogs from being slaughtered for meat

“We’ve saved over 1500 dogs and 300 cats to this date,” said Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee.

If you’re looking to adopt you can complete an application at PetsMart or on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca

Take a look at the dogs up for adoption:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014
Next story
Chelsea Manning doc debuts with its subject imprisoned again

Just Posted

Kelowna birds of prey on display

Kelowna Museums Society puts on the exhibit until August

RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a fraud suspect. A wallet was… Continue reading

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike said it will not return in 2019

Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Foodie Friday: Lemon turmeric energy balls at Gratify

Satisfy your sweet tooth while sticking to your diet with Connie and Ryan Oickle’s healthy treats

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Women’s players hope NHL steps in to create new league

The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it

Conservatives seek criminal investigation of Trudeau’s trips to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau’s family visited the private retreat of the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, on three occasions

VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society brings 65 dogs for adoption event

Cowboy riding two South Okanagan wild horses on trek from Alaska to Calgary

Filipe Masetti Leite is taking off from Alaska to Calgary on May 17

Most Read