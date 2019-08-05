Did you spend B.C. Day with your dog? (David Venn - Capital News)

The dogs of B.C. Day

Who cares what humans are doing; let’s see how the dogs are celebrating

Twitter and Instagram users took to the interwebs to gloat and promote how they are spending the holiday Monday with their doggos.

If you like B.C. and dogs, you’re welcome.

Dogs don’t know what holidays are

Sadly for Remi, the Monday blues are a stick.

Zed and Barney

These two pups journeyed to Miracle Beach for an early morning walk.

Cricketinthethicket

Spotted: an Alberta dog giving a shout-out for B.C. day!

Alta Lake tennis ball

You could bet your house that this dog will get that ball.

Dog plumber

Thank you R and B Plumbing for showing us this dog instead of a toilet.

Frank the pug

This pug is snugger than a bug in a rug.

Port Moody Dobby

This rescue got a nice walk around the park before the rest of the pups arrived.

“B.C. day at it’s finest!”

Riplee’s Ranch wishes you and your “furry friends” have a beautiful day.

Don’t forget!

Make sure your pets are getting lots of water and staying out of the sun.

Smiles for mommy

Thank you for this, Jane.

Powell Street Festival

This pup got to see a street festival and a matcha milkshake!

French bulldog

Is it the face or the handkerchief? Who knows? It doesn’t matter.

Happy birthday!

Nasher turned nine-months-old on B.C. Day.

Corgi

Canada Place was honoured with the cuteness.

Boston terrier love

Two rescue dogs enjoying a beautiful Monday morning.

Is anyone as lucky as this dog?

It looks like Harbour Air is taking Saiya for a spin on the island. Goodluck Saiya!

