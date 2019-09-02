Scamp the Tramp rests after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. (Noah Berger - AP Photo)

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

Labour Day is here and so are social media pictures of people’s dogs: have at it!

CAUTION: feet

Two for one

BYOB: Bring your own bowl

Sweet dreams!

Lab-our day

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
No-deal? Intense Brexit debate expected in UK Parliament

Just Posted

Right to Life Society removed from Kelowna hospital for violating harassment law

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Car fire in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

Fire crews extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby buildings

Three vehicle collision on Kelowna bridge

No serious injuries reported

Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping at Skaha Bluffs Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Most Read