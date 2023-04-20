The envelope please: Kelowna recognizes outstanding citizens

The 48 Annual Civic and Community Awards were held April 20

Finalists for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards were chosen from 60 nominees. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were held at the Laurel Packinghouse Apr. 20.

The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year. The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards, and businesses.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – given by mayor and council

Denys Storozhuk

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Kanani Coon

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Sebastien Manuel

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Walker Sodaro

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Rieger Marks

Honour in the Arts Award

Neil Cadger

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Interior Savings Credit Union

Champion for the Environment Award

Robert Stupka

Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Derek Fuhr

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Liam Sisson

Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000 while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

