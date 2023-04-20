Finalists for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards were chosen from 60 nominees. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The envelope please: Kelowna recognizes outstanding citizens

The 48 Annual Civic and Community Awards were held April 20

The 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were held at the Laurel Packinghouse Apr. 20.

The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year. The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards, and businesses.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – given by mayor and council

  • Denys Storozhuk

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

  • Trevor Haaheim

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

  • Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

  • Kanani Coon

Male Athlete of the Year Award

  • Sebastien Manuel

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

  • Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

  • Walker Sodaro

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

  • Rieger Marks

Honour in the Arts Award

  • Neil Cadger

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

  • Central Okanagan Food Bank

Corporate Community of the Year Award

  • Interior Savings Credit Union

Champion for the Environment Award

  • Robert Stupka

Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

  • Derek Fuhr

Young Citizen of the Year Award

  • Liam Sisson

Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000 while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

