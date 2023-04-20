The envelope please: Kelowna recognizes outstanding citizens

The 48th annual Civic and Community Awards were held at the Laurel Packinghouse Apr. 20.
The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year. The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards, and businesses.
The winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – given by mayor and council
- Denys Storozhuk
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Trevor Haaheim
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- Okanagan Sun Football Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
- Kanani Coon
Male Athlete of the Year Award
- Sebastien Manuel
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
- Brooklyn Widdess
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
- Walker Sodaro
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
- Rieger Marks
Honour in the Arts Award
- Neil Cadger
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
- Central Okanagan Food Bank
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Interior Savings Credit Union
Champion for the Environment Award
- Robert Stupka
Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Derek Fuhr
Young Citizen of the Year Award
- Liam Sisson
Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000 while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
READ MORE: Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.