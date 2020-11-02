Field of Crosses in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Field of Crosses in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

The Field of Crosses return to Kelowna Cenotaph

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War

The Field of Crosses will return to the Kelowna Cenotaph for Remembrance Day.

This year due to COVID-19 requirements, there will be limited opportunities to commemorate Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, therefore organizations are encouraged to find ways to reflect on the lives of those who gave their lives in the name of peace that does not involve large gatherings of people.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945, The Rotary Club of Kelowna, Okanagan Military Museum Society, the City of Kelowna, the British Columbia Dragoons, Royal Canadian Legion and local Army, Sea, and Air Cadets, plus local volunteers have worked together to plan a special event during the week leading up to Remembrance Day.

The “Field of Crosses,” a visual memorial where, as in the previous two years, 240 white crosses, will be installed in City Park, close to the Kelowna Cenotaph, to commemorate the lives of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the service of their country.

READ MORE: Did you know the iconic Penticton sign is more than 80 years old?

“This project will create a visual remembrance for each of the names inscribed on the Kelowna Cenotaph.,” said Carol Eamer, member of the Rotary Club of Kelowna and Field Crosses organizer.

“People from the Kelowna area will be invited to visit the crosses anytime between November 3rd and November 11th to pay their individual respects without large ceremonies.”

“This display will touch close to home for members of our community – including students – in a meaningful way, visually depicting the numbers of young Canadians from the Kelowna area who paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is also our intention that participating students and future generations living in Kelowna will benefit from the understanding of the stories and the lives of individuals behind the names on the Cenotaph,” said Eamer.

The inspiration for displaying the crosses is based on a similar exhibit each November in Calgary, Alberta where over 3,000 crosses are installed each year at a park on Memorial Drive.

READ MORE: Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In an unforgettable year, Americans brace for impact as a seismic election day looms
Next story
Too many people at Okanagan Halloween party

Just Posted

Kelowna Museum Society celebrates Remembrance Day. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society to host Remembrance Day responsibly amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Military Museum will be open with reduced capacity

SUV on walking trail. Image: Dave Ogilvie.
Crash in Peachland sends SUV down embankment

The three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Highway 97

Karis is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide philanthropic contest. (Karis Support Society)
Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

This includes City Hall, recreation facilities, the yards office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

William and Marg Taylor perished on the Oct. 27 apartment fire in Penticton’s Clarence House apartments.
Obituary identifies Penticton fire victims

Condolences pour in for William and Margaret Taylor who perished in the Oct. 27 blaze

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Most Read