1410 Mine Hill Lane (Google Maps)

1410 Mine Hill Lane (Google Maps)

Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

The flames were reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22

Multiple firetrucks are responding to reports of fire from a bedroom in Black Mountain.

Once on scene, at 1410 Mine Hill Lane, smoke was seen coming from a basement bedroom.

One person was in the house at the time of the fire, and got out safely. There is minor damage to the bedroom.

At 4:30 p.m. the fire was considered “knocked down.”

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault believes punching during arrest was necessary

Just Posted

(Barry Gerding)
Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

(Submitted)
Remembering the past: Okanagan College leads up to Orange Shirt Day

Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault believes punching during arrest was necessary

One of the Rockets newest players, Ismail Abougouche in preseason action (Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
A veteran group to lead the way: Kelowna Rockets season preview