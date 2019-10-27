The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin. (Capital News)

The Housing Group is holding a pumpkin patch party on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The event will include face painting, carnival games, a pumpkin decorating table and a photo booth.

The Housing Group encourages those interested to call 250-469-3744 to RSVP.

The event also has a strict pet policy. No animals are allowed.

The event runs until 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

READ MORE: Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.