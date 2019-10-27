The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The Housing Group is holding a pumpkin patch party on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.
The event will include face painting, carnival games, a pumpkin decorating table and a photo booth.
The Housing Group encourages those interested to call 250-469-3744 to RSVP.
The event also has a strict pet policy. No animals are allowed.
The event runs until 5 p.m.
