The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The Housing Group is holding a pumpkin patch party on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The event will include face painting, carnival games, a pumpkin decorating table and a photo booth.

The Housing Group encourages those interested to call 250-469-3744 to RSVP.

The event also has a strict pet policy. No animals are allowed.

The event runs until 5 p.m.

Most Read