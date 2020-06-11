The importance of celebrating pride during COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District

The month celebrates the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities

While COVID-19 has restricted residents from taking part in local Pride Month events until September, the Central Okanagan Public Schools want to remind school communities that it is still important to celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities.

“Our school district is committed to a safe and positive learning environment for all students and staff,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson for the board of education.

“We always celebrate the diverse people and perspectives that help us learn, but Pride Month is a good time to remind ourselves that each individual in our community deserves to feel welcome, accepted, and safe.”

As an educational institution, the District is taking the onus to prevent discrimination by increasing awareness and understanding of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“As educators, we know that the best way to fight discrimination is by increasing empathy through knowledge,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Schools/CEO.

“We have a responsibility to help learners understand the lives of others so that everyone can feel safe at school and ready to learn.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools gratefully acknowledges the courage and contributions of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including student diversity clubs, alliance clubs, and community volunteers.

