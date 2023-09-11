The legacy of Terry Fox continues in Kelowna

The Kelowna Terry Fox Run is Sunday, Sep. 17 starting at 11 a.m. at Stuart Park

Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope in 1980. (Photo credit: George Blumson/London Free Press)

Terry Fox has inspired millions of people across the world, and for Michael Humer of Kelowna, the man who became a hero to a nation is one of the reasons he enrolled in medical school.

Humer vividly recalls when Fox began his run across Canada, on April 12, 1980, to raise money for cancer research.

“It was incredible and something I remember my entire life. I think that Terry Fox and his run for cancer, and to cure cancer, is one of the reasons I pursued a medical career.”

Humer, who is a co-organizer for the 43rd Terry Fox Run in Kelowna, was a thoracic surgeon for 28 years, dealing primarily with cancers.

“I see the heroism in those patients the same way as we see it in Terry,” he added.

Over the past four-plus decades the annual Terry Fox Run, which this year will be hosted by 15 other countries, has raised $850 million.

“He is an incredible hero,” Humer continued. “Terry turned a devastating illness…into raising money for cancer research in such a selfless manner.”

“We haven’t finished this journey because cancer hasn’t been beaten. I think Terry’s inspiration continues to be with us as we continue to do the run.”

The Kelowna Terry Fox Run is Sunday, Sep. 17 starting at 11 a.m. at Stuart Park.

Participants, individuals or teams, can register online, or starting at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. Distances include one, five, and 10 kilometres. Any donations are appreciated.

Humer, who has completed several runs in past years, added that he finds it inspiring to see young families taking part year after year.

“So Terry’s story continues to be told, so we can continue this on many, many, many years.”

