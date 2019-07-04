Robyn-lain Beauregard poses for a picture in West Kelowna days after he had to “pull the plug” on his 16-year-old son, Elijah-lain Beauregard. (David Venn - Capital News)

The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

Beauregard had a transient lifestyle at the same age as his son

Eli was a rambunctious kid. He was quick, crazed and energized. His father taught him how to skateboard at the age of three and by the age of six, he was already dropping into bowls at the skatepark and landing kickflips.

Eli had blonde hair and a smile that seared; it was one of the characteristics his father and others always loved about Eli—he was always smiling.

Like many children, Eli sought freedom and exploration and in the three months before he was fatally stabbed in downtown Kelowna, his youthful aching to wander showed parallels with his father’s.

“His whole life, everybody that has ever known him has said, ‘That’s your little mini-me right there,’” said Robyn-lain Beauregard, 37, father of the late 16-year-old.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition

As a kid growing up in Arthur, Ontario – a town with under 2,500 residents and a couple dozen streets – Beauregard wanted out. So at around age 15, he left town, dropped out of school and began hitchhiking to nearby cities in Ontario.

In the process, he had become homeless and stayed that way for about a year and a half until he was housed in Toronto around the age of 17. “I was bored, I was always at home, I wanted freedom.”

He met Eli’s mother-to-be in Toronto while they attended school together. When Beauregard was 18, Eli’s mother was pregnant and Beauregard recovered and transitioned into a father figure for young Eli.

A vagrant of sorts, Beauregard learnt a lot while he was street-ridden. It was something he wished Eli would learn from and not have to go through himself.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP identify stabbing suspect

“We would come to Kelowna every now and then and I would tell him that we were just sight-seeing and as we were going, I’d see things that I hoped he would never be involved with,” he said. “And I made sure he knew.”

But his father’s subtle lessons and stories wasn’t enough for Eli. After all, he was Beauregard’s “mini-me”.

Eli moved into his mother’s house in Kelowna just before Christmas 2018 after an extended trip east-bound from Calgary with his father. However, it was transient and served more as reverse transitional housing, landing Eli on the street through self-autonomy rather than latent parenting.

“He started disappearing a little bit more every day, then he started not coming home at night,” Beauregard called.

Both mother and father reached out to Eli and spoke quite often. As Beauregard explained, Eli was free to roam where he pleased. If he wanted to stay with his mother, he could. If he wanted to stay with his father, great. If he wanted to wander, so be it. But he found a sense of home on the street.

READ MORE: RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

“There’s a reason why somebody would choose the street over a perfectly good home,” said Beauregard. “For my son it was following rules at home, going to school, having to get up every day at a certain time … that just wasn’t my kid. He was never, ever cool with that.”

From the time when Eli first went to school, he was different. Beauregard said that he couldn’t make friends or didn’t want to make friends. And when he lived on the street for the three-odd months that preceded his death, he made more friends than he might’ve had throughout his whole childhood.

“That might’ve been the original draw to downtown, was that, ‘I get to go and hang out with my friends that I actually want to hang out with,’” said Beauregard.

READ MORE: Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

The group of strangers that Eli morphed into his circle reminded Beauregard of the people that helped him through his days on the street as a youth as well. From friends to shelters and food banks, Eli was known and cared for.

“When I was in that lifestyle I had a lot of people that helped me,” he said.”I learnt that there was a lot of people doing that for Eli.”

A child who subconsciously had a knack for rebellion, an anomaly separated from the bulk; for Eli, it was less about being retrogressive but rather of fulfilling a part of his life in which he felt must be, according to his father. He was depicted as a stand-alone figure with blonde hair and a smile that seers.

“He was a handful right from the get-go and that’s just who he was.”

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

Beauregard had a transient lifestyle at the same age as his son

Genetic tagging can track animals more efficiently with less harm: UBCO researchers

‘Genetic tagging can (collect) the same data without the cost, time and stress on the animal’

Pianos to punches: Kelowna musician boxes for charity

Neville Bowman is stepping into the ring as a “three-round hero” on July 6

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

Appliance giant suing couple with Vernon, Kelowna ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

UPDATE: BC Ferries rolls out anti-abuse messaging at terminals as union speaks out

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Federal government commits $82 million to Highway 1 improvements in Shuswap

Four-laning, bridge replacement in Tappen share in $185 million announced for B.C. infrastructure

Most Read