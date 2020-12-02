The Okanagan Connector now has a gas station

The highway previously ran for over 117 kilometres without a place to fuel up

Elkhart Gas Station, located on Highway 97C about 60 kilometres west of Peachland, opened in November 2020. (Google maps)

The Okanagan Connector has a new gas station on the long stretch of highway between Peachland and Merritt.

The gas station, called Elkhart Gas Station, should be a welcome sight for drivers as the highway previously existed without any gas stations for over 117 kilometres.

The new fuel-up spot is located on the lot of the now defunct Ekhart Lodge, roughly halfway between Merritt and West Kelowna on Highway 97C.

In August 2019, the property owners, Jason and Sarah Smith, applied for a zoning amendment to to allow for a “service station, drive-thru restaurant, commercial card-lock facility and highway maintenance yard” on the lot.

The RDOS approved the proposal in 2019 but so far the gas station is the only facility that has been added to the lot.

The new Elkhart Gas Station is located between Peachland and Merritt on Highway97C, about 60 kilometres west of Peachland.(Google Maps)



