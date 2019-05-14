The Okanagan gets ready for the hot dry summer ahead

It might be another month until the offical start of summer but the hot dry weather has arrived in the Okanagan, which means a heightened risk of wildfires.

Fire Smart B.C. said fire prevention is a shared responsibility and homeowners can protect themselves and others with daily home upkeep this summer.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

“Homeowners can help with fire prevention by removing combustable materials from their property, cleaning up fallen and dried leaves, pine needles and dead plants and it is best not to be planting juniper,” said Fire Smart Program Lead Amanda Reynolds.

She said the majority of homes are lost in wildfires due to ember debris.

“Making sure there isn’t anything potentially flammable on your property and cleaning your roof, gutter and decks regularly will help significantly reduce the risk of a wildfire affecting the home,” said Reynolds.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

She said there hasn’t been a lot of rain fall this season and it is expected to be a dry hot summer.

Reynold’s stressed, following no burning orders, not throwing cigarette butts outside and being cautious when having a bon fire are the best way to keep yourself and the community safe.

Visit firesmartbc.ca for fire safety tips, the seven disciplines of being fire smart and fire prevention programs in your region.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.