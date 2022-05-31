(Photo - OK Corral Cabaret/Facebook)

The old Sheriff is back in town: Kelowna’s OK Corral set to reopen

A trio of musicians will perform on opening night

The long wait is over for Kelowna country fans as the OK Corral is reopening this upcoming weekend.

Kelowna’s country bar closed back in the Summer of 2020 but recently has been hinting at a return on their social media channels.

They confirmed on May 30 that they are reopening on Friday, June 3 with a trio of live performers.

Ben Klick, Makayla Gough and Paige Madison will be performing at Friday’s opening as part of their first Friday Night Live.

The OK Corral is in the same location as two years ago at 1978 Kirschner Road.

