‘The stars aligned’: Woman and sons on vacation save drowning man in Okanagan Lake

‘We’re lucky, we were in the right place at the right time’

Wednesday wasn’t an average vacation day for Michelle Appleton and her family.

Around noon on a smoky Aug. 16, emergency services received reports of a man stuck in a floatie in the middle of Okanagan Lake, close to the William R. Bennett Bridge. According to Appleton, it was a lot different than that.

Appleton says and her two sons (16 and 12), dad, niece, and nephew were out on their boat on Okanagan Lake, close to downtown Kelowna about mid-day Wednesday afternoon when they started to hear screaming.

They had stopped in the middle of the lake to inflate a tube to use in the water and had it about half inflated when they started to hear the screaming. At first, they weren’t sure where the screaming was coming from but could tell it was coming from the vicinity of City Park or the bridge. In the distance, they started to see people on the sandy shore running towards the bridge and decided to make their way over, being the closest boat around.

As they were making their way over, they saw a boy start to swim towards a screaming man who was gasping for air in the lake, beside the bridge.

“There was a kid swimming out towards the man and thank goodness the kid didn’t get to the guy because honestly, trying to save a drowning full grown man would not end well for one kid,” said Appleton.

Appleton and her clan beat the kid there and saw the man struggling for his life.

“We got to the man who was submerging,” said Appleton. “He was going up and down and by the time we got to him, he was just hands, that’s all we could see. It was full-blown panic.”

As they got there and tried to figure out what to do, Appleton’s 16-year-old jumped into the water with his life jacket on and went right to the man as he swam with an additional life jacket. Appleton jumped in right after.

“We managed to get a life jacket to him but he was barely conscious,” said Appleton. “He kind of grabbed it but wasn’t really holding onto it.”

At one point, they tried to pull him onto the boat but Appleton said the man was “going in and out on consciousness” and then he would “thrash”, or move really fast making it difficult for Appleton and her dad to try to lift the man onto the boat.

With all this going on, Appleton’s niece and nephew were on the phone with 911 trying to explain the situation.

It was at this time when the family decided the half inflated floatie/tube would be the best item to use to try to help the man.

“It was almost impossible to get him even halfway on [the tube], like the top part of his body was kind of on it after five minutes of trying, we had to put his hands on the handles, which is almost impossible,” said Appleton. “And by this time, we’re exhausted trying to keep him above the water.”

By this time, it took about 10 minutes with the life jacket and another five minutes for Appleton and her son to hold the man half on the floatie. Even on the device, the man kept going in and out of conscious, according to Appleton.

Finally at just the right time, a parasailing boat arrived and they helped get the man on a flat deck on the back of the boat.

“I don’t know how much longer we could’ve held on,” said Appleton. “The float was starting to sink and take on water because it was half-inflated. With four people, we managed to hoist him up onto the back of the boat for parasailing and we took him to the dock where paramedics and police were waiting.”

They met marine services, emergency services and police beside the Visitor Centre located at 238 Queensway.

Appleton wasn’t sure how the man ended up being where he was in the water or if he was going through anything medically.

“He was not there,” said Appleton. “And we weren’t able to swim him to shore, our boat was hitting against the bridge.”

The man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital. Additionally, the Kelowna RCMP confirmed to Capital News that the man was rescued by the two boats on the water.

“We’re lucky, we were in the right place at the right time,” said Appleton. “I was telling my kids, the stars aligned. If our tube was fully inflated, I’m not sure if we would’ve got him. Because it was half-inflated, we were able to slide him half onto it.”

It’s a story the Appleton family can tell for years to come.

Black Press reached out to the Emergency Services media line but wasn’t able to confirm the man’s conditions.

