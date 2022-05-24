The taxman cometh: Kelowna property notices in the mail

Property tax notices for Kelowna residents have been mailed out, or are available online through a city property account.(File photo)

Property owners in Kelowna can expect to receive their 2022 tax notices soon.

Those registered with a city property account have had access to their tax notice since May 16. Payment has to be made in person at city hall, or electronically through a financial institution, by Monday, July 4 to avoid a 10 per cent late payment penalty. Banks and credit card companies may take up to three business days to process payments and Friday, July 1 is the Canada Day statutory holiday.

Home Owner Grant (HOG) applications must be done through the Province of BC or by calling 1-888-355-2700, and choosing option 3. Property owners are also encouraged to register for the city’s free property account to make tax and utility payments. Once registered, property owners can view their assessment, balance, current and past bills, and financial transaction information – including whether the HOG has been applied – online.

Taxpayers will need their folio number and access code, which can be found on their tax notice, to register for an account.

Unless taxpayers are experiencing a critical issue with their tax notice that cannot be resolved over the phone or through email, the city recommends making payments via the following ways to avoid potential lineups:

By cheque using the drop box located at the main doors at city hall;

By mailing cheques to city hall (post-dated cheques are accepted, however, postmark date is not considered date of payment);

Through online or telephone banking with a financial institution;

In-person at your financial institution;

Third party credit card payment companies.

This year’s notice includes a tax rate increase of 3.94 per cent, which adds up to an additional $86.47 per year, or $7.20 a month, for the city portion on an average residential property tax bill. For more information about property taxes, payment options, applying for the Home Owner Grant, deferment program options and to register for a city property account, visit the City of Kelowna website.

