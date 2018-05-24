Kelowna residents to honour the dead with walk of memories

The walk will honour each phase of life

Jean Russell/Kelowna Capital News

A walk of healing, and solidarity will take place along Kelowna’s waterfront June 3.

The annual event, Walk of Memories is meant to connect grieving individuals with others experiencing similar feelings of loss and lead them on a ceremonial walk of reflection.

Related: Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

The 1 km walk around the downtown waterfront will have four interactive stations pertaining to the dead’s life stages: birth, essence of life, transition and legacy.

“It’s an important part of the grieving process,”Derek Koch, spiritual health practitioner at Kelowna General Hospital said in a press release, “But also one we as North Americans are not as familiar or comfortable with, unlike other cultures.”

The walk is self-guided, although volunteers will be on hand if guests would like a companion. Refreshments will be served and there will be a special closing ceremony featuring a presentation by Pam Moss: Coach, Communicator & Celebrant along with peaceful music provided by local artists.

Related:Kelowna walk raises awareness for youth mental health

“This event has been so special to attendees in the past,” Koch said in a press release. “To hear the stories from the loved ones of those who had passed away; we were so grateful that we were able to come alongside those who were suffering. It really is a very healing experience.”

For more information contact KGH Spiritual Care at 250-862-4114 or reference the Facebook page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

Just Posted

Kelowna residents to honour the dead with walk of memories

The walk will honour each phase of life

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

Driver flees scene after colliding with pedestrian

Kelowna RCMP continue their investigation after a driver allegedly failed to remain at the scene

Plea to help find missing dog in Kelowna

Willow has been missing since Sunday near Dee Lake Resort

It’s official: Basran to seek second term as Kelowna’s mayor

Colin Basran said despite the success of first four years, there more to be done

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Study looking at declining mule deer population

Southern Interior mule deer project tracking deer movement and health

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

Most Read