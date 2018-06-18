The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

The Westbank First Nation will be a fixture of Westside Daze.

Several tipis will rise, forming a village where several demonstrations will take place such as arrow head making, pictograph rock painting and tule mat weaving. Along with tipi theatre and a living history display full of pictures and information about the traditional lifestyle and language of the Westbank First Nation.

Related:Looking for a way to bring people joy? Westside Daze volunteers are needed

Several different perfromances including drumming, dancing and a variety of traditional and contemporary presentations along with story telling will be offered for entertainment.

Na-ha-itk (known as Ogopogo to tourists) will make an appearance on stage as it’s original form and not as the story that has been told to tourists in the past.

“This is the history of this land, and it is the history that is never told,” Pamela Barnes, one of the organizers for the event said. ” We have a long way to go in this country and to celebrate who are ware, it’s a part of everyone’s history too. It’s about time it came into the open and had a place. We celebrate ever culture (in Canada) but we don’t celebrate the true history of this land and we have been here for so long (before colonization). I think that it’s important for everyone that is here in this land and uses it’s resources to understand the history, and the original caretakers of this land.”

Related: Westside Daze: Westbank First Nation celebrates culture

Westside Daze will be on Canada Day long weekend, June 29 to July 1. Westbank First Nation will be on stage Saturday from 12:50 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For a full schedule please click here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.