The WFN float in last year’s Westside Daze parade.

The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

This Canada Day long weekend mark your calendars

The Westbank First Nation will be a fixture of Westside Daze.

Several tipis will rise, forming a village where several demonstrations will take place such as arrow head making, pictograph rock painting and tule mat weaving. Along with tipi theatre and a living history display full of pictures and information about the traditional lifestyle and language of the Westbank First Nation.

Related:Looking for a way to bring people joy? Westside Daze volunteers are needed

Several different perfromances including drumming, dancing and a variety of traditional and contemporary presentations along with story telling will be offered for entertainment.

Na-ha-itk (known as Ogopogo to tourists) will make an appearance on stage as it’s original form and not as the story that has been told to tourists in the past.

“This is the history of this land, and it is the history that is never told,” Pamela Barnes, one of the organizers for the event said. ” We have a long way to go in this country and to celebrate who are ware, it’s a part of everyone’s history too. It’s about time it came into the open and had a place. We celebrate ever culture (in Canada) but we don’t celebrate the true history of this land and we have been here for so long (before colonization). I think that it’s important for everyone that is here in this land and uses it’s resources to understand the history, and the original caretakers of this land.”

Related: Westside Daze: Westbank First Nation celebrates culture

Westside Daze will be on Canada Day long weekend, June 29 to July 1. Westbank First Nation will be on stage Saturday from 12:50 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For a full schedule please click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Oliver wildfire extinguished, B.C. Wildfire mopping up

Just Posted

The Westbank First Nation to be a fixture of Westside Daze

This Canada Day long weekend mark your calendars

Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

Kelowna mayor pays emotional tribute to late senior city manager

Colin Basran chokes up remembering city corporate and protective services director Rob Mayne Monday

Country Music hopes to raise funds for Grand Forks families

The event will take place at OK Corral in Kelowna

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Robbery sparks late afternoon manhunt by armed police officers with guns drawn

UPDATED: Oliver wildfire extinguished, B.C. Wildfire mopping up

6-ha. brush fire contained before it could spread farther

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Vernon cold case murder suspect bail hearing Tuesday

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 10 a.m. June 19

Elvis lives again in Penticton

Elvis Festival back this weekend for 17th year

Tigers looking to lock up title

Face Flames tonight in Penticton

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Most Read