The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Musician Tim Reardon said he had equipment stolen from his home outside of Lumby this week. - Credit: Facebook

A Central Okanagan musician has turned to social media to find his stolen band equipment.

Tim Reardon, of the Kelowna band The Young’Uns, said the equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby on Highway 6 sometime this week.

He noticed the lock was broken on his garage door a few days ago but didn’t think anything of it until he went to load up for a gig Friday, March 9.

“They made it look like everything was really normal, so you couldn’t really tell,” he said. He said called the RCMP that day.

Reardon is asking the public to look for high-end equipment in local pond shops.

Yesterday, he made a post on Facebook which has been shared almost 500 times.

“Hopefully something will surface that will possibly lead to a lead,” he said. “Luckily I have house insurance so I’m hoping it’s covered. I have to cover it either way because it’s my livelihood.”

Emails have been sent to the Vernon RCMP for comment. The story will be updated as more information is provided.

The equipment list:

QSC Touchmix 16

• Microh LED Lighting System

• LINE 6 M9 x 2

• Traynor YVC 50 Black Guitar Amp

• Korg Chrome Keyboard 73 key

• Sure Beta 58

• Sennheiser M2

• Audio Technica In-Ear Monitors

• Wampler Compression pedal

• Crybaby Wah

• Electro Harmonix Soul Food Pedal

• Digitech Stompbox Modeller

• ART tube preamp

• Assorted guitar cables

• Shure 212 in earbuds

