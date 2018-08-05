Thefts remain unsolved in Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is searching for tips

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve crimes in Lake Country.

The owner of a stolen bike called Lake Country RCMP to report the theft on Aug. 1. The bike was taken from a bike rack attached to a brown 2009 BMW X3 while parked in a driveway on the 11200 block of Cemetery Road. The stolen bike is a 2016 GT Avalanche 27 speed mountain bike. The bike is white with blue and red accents and has purple after-market handle grips.

Lake Country RCMP members received a call on the morning of July 30 when two cars parked in a driveway at a residence on the 11000 block of Maddock Avenue (off Okanagan Centre Road West) were entered overnight, according to crime stoppers. Numerous items were taken from both vehicles, including 2 wallets, electronics, cleaning supplies and a backpack style vacuum.When the banks were called to cancel the cards it was learned that several fraudulent transactions had already occurred.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.


