Theory Of A Deadman will be performing in Kelowna on Februrary 3 (File courtesy of Theory of a Deadman Facebook page)

Theory of a Deadman coming to Kelowna Community Theatre

They will be performing at the venue on Monday, February 3

If you’re a hard rock enthusiast, you’re going to want to stop by the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 3.

Theory of a Deadman band members have announced that they’ll be stopping by to perform on that day, which will include songs from their new “Say Nothing” album.

READ MORE: Ben Klick will host Music Fest MS at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The 10-track album aims to bring more awareness and discussion around domestic violence, racism and other common issues in North America.

The stop in Kelowna will be the second of a 19-date Canadian tour, which will start in Vancouver on Jan. 31. The Canadian portion of the tour will run until Feb. 29.

The four-person band rose to fame just three hours away from Kelowna in Delta, B.C., in 2001. Notable tracks during their rise to fame include “Gasoline” in 2005, “Scars and Souvenirs” in 2008, and “Wake Up Call” in 2017.

