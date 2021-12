Commuters should expect congestion on Glenmore Rd. North

Motor vehicle accident on Slater and Glenmore Rd. North at 7:50 am on Dec. 24 (pixabay)

There has been a two-vehicle accident on Slater and Glenmore Rd. North in Kelowna.

The collision occurred at 7:50 am on Friday, Dec. 24.

Officials are at the scene.

There may be traffic congestion due to injuries and damage from the collision.

