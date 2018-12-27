Paramedics revive a man overdosing on Yale Road downtown Chilliwack in June 2017. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Illicit drug overdoses were the cause behind 1,380 deaths so far this year in B.C., according to the Coroners Service.

That’s roughly four deaths per day between January and November.

The new data detailing the number of fatal overdoses, released Thursday, highlights the continuing concern of illicit fentanyl wreaking havoc on all corners of the province. This year, there has only been one less death than in 2017, when B.C. saw the most fatal overdoses in its history.

According to finished investigations and autopsies performed between January and September, fentanyl was found in 85 per cent of all deaths, compared to 82 per cent in 2017.

Rates of overdoses were highest in the Lower Mainland, Northern Interior, Thompson Cariboo and Okanagan.

Overdose deaths by city
Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria have seen the most deaths, totalling 361, 195 and 85, respectively.

No deaths occurred at safe consumption or overdose prevention sites.

