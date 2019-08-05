FILE. (The Canadian Press)

‘There was chaos’: Five wounded, one critically in north Toronto club shooting

No suspect information was immediately released

Toronto police say five people were wounded during a shooting inside a nightclub in north Toronto early Monday morning.

They say the shooting happened at the District 45 nightclub at Finch and Keele streets around 2 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says “there was chaos” in the packed nightclub after two men and three women were injured in the shooting.

She says a man is in hospital in life-threatening condition and the other four victims are in non-life threatening condition.

No suspect information was immediately released.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride
Next story
B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

Just Posted

Marine rescue for injured kayaker on Kalamaka Lake in Lake Country

No injuries have been reported

Kelowna to Penticton: Okanagan Dream Rally super-car compilation

Check out some of these must-see cars

Blacksmith competition draws crowds to Lake Country vineyard

Close to 1000 people checked in at the Sound of the Forge competition at Blind Tiger Vineyards

The dogs of B.C. Day

Who cares what humans are doing; let’s see how the dogs are celebrating

Fatal stabbing victim’s father said he fears RCMP will sweep investigation ‘under the rug’

RCMP say they’re committed to getting to the bottom of the 16-year-old’s death.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Kootnekoff: Extraordinary damages in employment law

There can be legal ramifications to when and how an employee is dismissed

Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Most Read