They’re baaaaack! Gold scammers start their season in Princeton

Man bought ring for $20 and still lost money

This ring? It’s not gold. Photo courtesy of RCMP

Princeton RCMP got their first 2021 tasting of a well-known gold scam last week.

A man reported he purchased what was supposed to be a gold ring, from a couple outside a local gas station.

“They will be around, probably every week until the end of summer,” said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

A man was approached by two people who said they needed money to get home, and offered to sell a gold ring.

“He suspected that it was fake, but he bought it anyway,” said Hughes.

The scammers asked for $50, but the transaction was completed for $20.

When taken to a pawn shop, it was determined the ring was fake.

Hughes urged anyone in this situation simply direct a seller to a pawn shop.

He added the con artists do not linger in town too long, but are quickly replaced by others who pass through.

He said typically the culprits are driving leased vehicles with outside-of-BC plates.

