Photo posted to Instagram on December 27, 2018 by customer who’s friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder at Crab Park Chowdery in Vancouver. (Instagram/pisun_ne_ne)

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

A health inspection at a Vancouver restaurant that shut down following a customer complaining about a rat in the food reveals further problems: cockroaches, unsafe storage, and “a thick accumulation of rodent excrement.”

Late last December, a woman posted to social media a video of a rat over a bowl of Manhattan clam chowder while at Crab Park Chowdery on Abbott Street. The photo went viral. The owner said their chowder is not prepared at the restaurant, but in a kitchen facility they lease in the basement of a restaurant in Chinatown called Mamie Taylor’s. Despite the defense, the business closed weeks later.

View this post on Instagram

So i am going to talk about this place @crabparkchowdery . Today my friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder and had a little surprise in it – A RAT. Well i don’t know what else to say about it…. this place just need to be closed or at least people have to be aware about this situation. The cafe is kinda popular though… I’m just trying to help people to avoid places like that. Its an awful feeling, it’s not a fly or a bug it’s a fucking big fat rat boiling in the soup pot, which means my friend was not the only who had a chance to try it. Thank you for you attention. #crabparkchowdery I do not force anyone to believe. This is my personal experience that I shared. Thanks for your attention again. My active page is @adelaiiine if you think this one is fake.

A post shared by (@pisun_ne_ne) on

The recently released report of the inspection conducted by Vancouver Coastal Health identified several problems at the facility at Mamie Taylor’s.

“A thick accumulation of rodent excrement” was found on plumbing lines directly above the cooking equipment, the report says.

Plastic containers of chowder in the walk-in cooler were not covered, and one of the prep tables was directly under a sewer line.

During the visit, the inspector notes a cockroach running over owner Donald Ashton Phillips’ head.

Phillips was instructed to discard all chowder and any food prepared in the Mamie Taylor’s basement, and to get approval before using any facility to prepare food in the future.

The inspector also ordered Mamie Taylor’s owner Ron Oliver to immediately shut down his restaurant after finding rodent droppings on the floor, shelving and equipment. It re-opened days later, after health officials’ authorization.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast
Next story
Canadian tech group seeks to accelerate development of secure ‘internet of things’

Just Posted

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mainly sunny skies, but a chance of flurries for the Similkameen

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

Most Read