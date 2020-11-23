Thief buzzes off with bee sculptures from Vernon honey farm

Two fibreglass bees were stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm Nov. 22, 2020. (Facebook)

Two fibreglass bee statues were stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm on Bella Vista Road Sunday night.

The first bee was taken around 11 p.m., Nov. 22, according to security footage.

“An hour later, they came back for the second one,” manager Olivia Nowek said. “They’re pure fibreglass, they’re not light. This was no small feat.”

Nowek said the suspects had to run the bees across Bella Vista Road to where their vehicle was parked and they struggled to fit it in.

Down the road, near Clarence Fulton Secondary School, a five-foot-high handmade Grinch was stolen from a residence around 11:30 or 11:45 p.m. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been made aware of this incident.

“This is only done for bragging rights,” said Nowek. “You can’t resell these.”

The local honey farm and meadery have had the sculptures for more than a decade and staff had recently refurbished them with a new coat of paint a few years ago, said Nowek.

Nowek said a report with police has been filed and she has footage of the suspects.

“If everyone could keep their eyes and ears open, I’m sure someone is talking about it.”

