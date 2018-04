A member of the Okanagan Forest Task Force has put a call on Facebook to find the person who stole $600 worth of his stuff.

Kane Blake shared a video of the suspect taking a quad helmet, gas can and truck trailer hitch Sunday night.

Blake said in the post this is the second time in two weeks he had some steal from him.

