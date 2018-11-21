Thief steals bike in Kelowna, then van in Lake Country

What started this morning in Kelowna has been traced to a theft in Lake Country

This bike was stolen in Kelowna and later dumped at the home where a minivan was taken. - Facebook

A man who allegedly stole a bike in Lake County this morning may have traded it in for a new van.

According to Dave Gazley, a man stole a cruizer bike from his home in Jackson Court in Kelowna, he wrote in a Facebook post. The incident occurred around 4:30 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A minivan was later stolen from a home along Chase Road in Lake Country, and the bike was dumped at its location, according to resident Diane Crombie, who also posted on Facebook.

Emails have been sent to the RCMP for a response. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

