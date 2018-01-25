Black Press File Photo

Thieves enter through drywall to access Kelowna businesses

The break ins left two businesses and a church with thousands of dollars in damages

Police are searching for break-and-enter suspects after the thieves gained access to a church through the drywall of an adjoining business.

On Jan. 16, at about 11 a.m., a break and enter was discovered to the electrical room of 164 Rutland Road North. RCMP attended the scene to meet with the complainant and discovered that entry had been gained, through the drywall, into the adjoining RCCG Christ Chapel.

Once inside the worship chapel, the culprit or culprits reportedly stole microphones, a keyboard piano, a flat screen television and a digital console.

“The loss of these items has had a significant effect on the chapel’s ability to fully operate,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP returned to the commercial property the following day, Jan. 17, when staff discovered another break and enter had taken place.

The break-ins, which investigators believe are related to one another, have left two small businesses and a worship chapel to recover from thousands of dollars in loss and damages, said the RCMP.

O’Donaghey said “evidence at the scene suggests that the suspect or suspects once again gained access to the RCCG Christ Chapel, then forced entry into the neighbouring hair salon and dog grooming businesses in the same manner.”

“Forensic investigators, with Kelowna RCMP integrated forensic identification services, have examined the scene, the results of that examination remain part of the ongoing police investigation,” he added.

RCMP are also turning to the public for any information that may assist in the advancement of this investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Katherine Bizier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or if you wish to remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip information to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Previous story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money
Next story
Police search for Kelowna delivery-food scammer

Just Posted

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act

Following an incident at a Lake Country waterpark in June, a man has been charged

Police search for Kelowna delivery-food scammer

The scam artist has caused local restaurants to lose profits

Thieves enter through drywall to access Kelowna businesses

The break ins left two businesses and a church with thousands of dollars in damages

Kelowna hotel proposal adds street plaza to plan

Westcorp says lower portion of Queensway, between Water Street and the lakeshore, to be transformed

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Kelowna’s Critchlow named to Canadian Olympic team

Two-time national junior champ will compete in snowboard cross in South Korea

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Gaudet honoured with postage stamp

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet among six women in winter sports recognized by Canada Post

Most Read