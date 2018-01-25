Thieves enter through drywall to access Kelowna businesses

The break ins left two businesses and a church with thousands of dollars in damages

Police are searching for break-and-enter suspects after the thieves gained access to a church through the drywall of an adjoining business.

On Jan. 16, at about 11 a.m., a break and enter was discovered to the electrical room of 164 Rutland Road North. RCMP attended the scene to meet with the complainant and discovered that entry had been gained, through the drywall, into the adjoining RCCG Christ Chapel.

Once inside the worship chapel, the culprit or culprits reportedly stole microphones, a keyboard piano, a flat screen television and a digital console.

“The loss of these items has had a significant effect on the chapel’s ability to fully operate,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP returned to the commercial property the following day, Jan. 17, when staff discovered another break and enter had taken place.

The break-ins, which investigators believe are related to one another, have left two small businesses and a worship chapel to recover from thousands of dollars in loss and damages, said the RCMP.

O’Donaghey said “evidence at the scene suggests that the suspect or suspects once again gained access to the RCCG Christ Chapel, then forced entry into the neighbouring hair salon and dog grooming businesses in the same manner.”

“Forensic investigators, with Kelowna RCMP integrated forensic identification services, have examined the scene, the results of that examination remain part of the ongoing police investigation,” he added.

RCMP are also turning to the public for any information that may assist in the advancement of this investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Katherine Bizier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or if you wish to remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip information to CRIMES (274637) ktown.