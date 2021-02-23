The gold stolen from Tim Kleman was in one-ounce wafers, five-ounce bars along with one-ounce Maple Leaf coins. (Pixabay stock photo)

The gold stolen from Tim Kleman was in one-ounce wafers, five-ounce bars along with one-ounce Maple Leaf coins. (Pixabay stock photo)

Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

A Quesnel gold miner is offering a “substantial” reward for any information leading to the return of approximately $300,000 in stolen gold.

According to his daughter, Tim Kleman’s home on the Barkerville Highway was broken into on Saturday, Feb. 20. After searching through the house, the thieves made off with Kleman’s gold and a few other keepsakes including a sentimental diamond ring.

“They also so lovingly scratched ‘F.U.’ in the T.V.,” Kleman’s daughter, Kirsty Cole said. “I think maybe it’s a personal matter. They obviously were going there to look for the gold.”

Cole said the thieves left other valuables in the house alone while taking the gold, which was in one-ounce wafers, five-ounce bars along with one-ounce Maple Leaf coins.

Kleman, who is 70 years old and has been mining for 40 years, is currently in Mexico. When his house was left unoccupied for a night, the thieves pounced.

Cole said the gold was mostly in bars and was mined by Kleman himself at various claims around Quesnel. Pawn shops and jewellery stores in the area have been notified to be on the lookout for the gold.

Cole lives in Prince George, and has been blown away by the community’s response.

“I didn’t realize until I went to Quesnel yesterday how supportive that community is to my father,” she said. “We went to the gold places and they are genuinely feeling bad for my father and he knows all of them.”

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are actively investigating a break-in on the Barkerville Highway. Anyone with information is asked to call the police 250-992-9211.

READ MORE: Quesnel good Samaritan has purse stolen

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gold BarQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health
Next story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Just Posted

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident on Enterprise Way causes traffic delays in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in all directions surrounding the intersection of Enterprise and Dilworth Drive

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Kelowna ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids to be tried by judge alone

Robert Riley Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Contributed)
Kelowna Canada Day killing trial continues with video evidence

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are each charged with manslaughter

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

The apology comes following the launch of the Kelowna Safe Place Program

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslide on old Okanagan highway

Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Most Read