Thieves on the loose in Lake Country

The RCMP is looking for thieves who stole from vehicles and a liquor store

Photos of an alleged liquor thief was released by the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers - Contributed

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance to locate thieves in Lake Country.

Lake Country RCMP was advised of a theft from a liquor store that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 3. A man had just fled the store on foot with approximately $150 worth of booze. The suspect is described as being a thin 25-year-old Caucasian, around 6-foot-4 and wearing windbreaker, shorts, baseball cap and running shoes with bright green trim, according to a crime stoppers news release.

Several vehicles parked on Santina Road in Lake Country were also entered during the early hours of July 10.

A work truck had a phone charger and a portable debit/credit machine taken, which was cancelled immediately and cannot be used. Another car parked in a driveway had its garage door opener stolen. The third vehicle entered had a wallet taken that held bank and credit cards. The suspects soon tapped about $600 in charges using the cards at various locations in Kelowna, the release said.

