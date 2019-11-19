Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a robbery from Simply Delicious in Vernon early Tuesday, as two masked individuals made their way into the shop, pried open a bitcoin machine and stole $2,000. The incident was captured on security video. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is investigating an early-morning break-in caught on video at a downtown Vernon business.

Two masked, dark hoodie-wearing individuals can be seen in a video smashing the front glass door at Simply Delicious on 31st Avenue, and making their way into the facility.

“I got a call at 4:30 a.m. from the alarm company saying there had been a burglary,” said Simply Delicious’ Troy Roland. “They smashed the glass and proceeded toward the bitcoin machine.”

Roland said the thieves pried the machine open with pry bars and sledge hammers, and made off with two of the machine’s three money magazines, netting about $2,000.

The third machine was left behind.

Roland said theft protection is prominent at the store.

“We have 16 security cameras and other theft protection equipment,” he said.

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Online tips can be sent to nokscrimestoppers.com.

