Thieves strike downtown Kelowna parking metres

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating damaged and emptied parking metres

Parking metre thieves have once again struck in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating damage done to numerous parking metres in the downtown area. The damaged tops of metres were reported just after 9:00 a.m. May 8.

“This senseless act of vandalism caused an estimated $6,000 in damage, and officials believe that the thief only got away with approximately $100 in coins,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

The damaged parking metres were found in the 400 and 1300 blocks of Ellis Street, the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Water Street, the 500 and 600 block of Lawrence Avenue and the 400 block of Doyle Avenue.

It’s a similar area where there was other incidents of damage to parking metres in early March, when almost 300 metres were damaged downtown.

Police seek witnesses and video surveillance of the area to gain information that could assist the RCMP’s investigation.

Contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

