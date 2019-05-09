Investigation of parking metre vandals reopens in Kelowna. Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Thieves strike downtown Kelowna parking metres

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating damaged and emptied parking metres

Parking metre thieves have once again struck in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating damage done to numerous parking metres in the downtown area. The damaged tops of metres were reported just after 9:00 a.m. May 8.

“This senseless act of vandalism caused an estimated $6,000 in damage, and officials believe that the thief only got away with approximately $100 in coins,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

The damaged parking metres were found in the 400 and 1300 blocks of Ellis Street, the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Water Street, the 500 and 600 block of Lawrence Avenue and the 400 block of Doyle Avenue.

It’s a similar area where there was other incidents of damage to parking metres in early March, when almost 300 metres were damaged downtown.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties looking for a meter beater

Police seek witnesses and video surveillance of the area to gain information that could assist the RCMP’s investigation.

Contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank
Next story
B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Just Posted

Thieves strike downtown Kelowna parking metres

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating damaged and emptied parking metres

Alleged Rutland killer tells cops he’s not the suspect

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued May 9, where a recording was played of his arrest

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

Southbound lane closure on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Southbound traffic on HWY 97 has been forced to single-lane traffic

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day death appear in court

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20 are both charged with manslaughter

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

North Okanagan players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Most Read