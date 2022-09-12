Theft from COSAR command vehicle (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Submitted)

Thieves target Central Okanagan Search and Rescue vehicle

Second theft in just over a year

Another break-in to a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) vehicle has the team calling for a more secure location.

Thieves hit COSAR’s command vehicle on the morning of Sept. 12, destroying the dash and taking items that are crucial for searches and to create a command post for natural disasters.

The theft comes just one year after a COSAR equipment trailer was broken into in Sept. 2021, when medical supplies, flare packs, radios and LED lights were stolen.

COSAR President Brad Trites called the situation “disheartening to the members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public.

“Since the vehicle will now be in for repairs this situation reduces our operational capabilities.”

Trites added that as COSAR services have expanded, so has the need for more storage space for its crucial equipment.

“We have run out of secure storage for our equipment and things like our command unit and the trailer have to be left outside.”

COSAR is working with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan in trying to find a larger headquarters.

READ MORE: Photos released of suspects in downtown Kelowna assault

READ MORE: Police incident closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan
Next story
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks

Just Posted

The Business Improvement Areas of BC (BIABC) wants all levels of government to do more about crime. (Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Kelowna sides with business group on ‘street issues and crime’

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Okanagan-Shuswap MPs pleased with Poilievre win

Theft from COSAR command vehicle (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Submitted)
Thieves target Central Okanagan Search and Rescue vehicle

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan