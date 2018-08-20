Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

Salmon RCMP are warning residents about thefts of tires and rims in Salmon Arm.

Overnight on Aug. 17/18, two sets of tires and rims were stolen from parked vehicles at a local car dealership.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says the police investigator was able to identify a white van seen on a closed circuit video pulling onto the sales lot.

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 18 an abandoned van was found on Ford Road. The van, which had been reported stolen in Surrey, did not contain the tires or rims.

Salmon Arm and Surrey RCMP are investigating.

West reports that local officers responded to another incident involving rims and tires stolen from a parking lot in the last two weeks.

“We would like to encourage anyone seeing people taking sets of wheels off vehicles in sales lots or from parked vehicles to call the police. That would extend to people seeing vehicles missing their rims and tires in any type of parking lots, (or rims and tires) sitting on the ground,” West says.

He recommends: “Follow the mantra, ‘if it does not look right then it probably isn’t, and call it in.’ In doing so, police would learn of the theft before the owner reported it in the morning and increase our chances of locating these thieves while they may be out committing other crimes.”

West also suggests getting locking lug nuts for expensive rims and tires as they are a deterrent and often less expensive than the cost of the insurance deductible when you have to make a claim.

