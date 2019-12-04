Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught on video breaking into the Vermilion Fork Restaurant in Princeton B.C. November 28.

In addition to stealing thousands of dollars of equipment, the suspect “took the time to stop and make himself a sandwich,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

According to restaurant owner Sean McHaffie the thief made his snack from ham and icing sugar.

Hughes said police have identified two suspects in the incident, but as of Monday they remained at large.

The pair smashed in a window, stole liquor, point of sale machines, an iPad and computer and safes.

One man in the video was clearly carrying a rifle or a shot gun, Hughes added.

“Police would like to remind people to call us, and not confront [a suspect] themselves. It’s rare that someone would have a firearm but it’s not rare that they would have some kind of weapon,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s just stuff and we don’t want people getting hurt over it.”

The iPad was recovered in Keremeos by RCMP.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A partnership to invest in Central Okanagan economic growth
Next story
Bristol Gardens residents largely supportive of Kelowna Costco move

Just Posted

Free weekend parking in downtown Kelowna starts Saturday

Take advantage of free parking every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

WATCH: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

Organization has raised $8500 less compared to this point of campaign last year

West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study

A UBCO professor said nurses are conflicted with assisted deaths due to new end-of-life options

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

Food bank shelves stocked thanks to North Okanagan realtors

Realtors Food Drive collects 30,000lbs and counting

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught… Continue reading

Most Read