Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says this case is unrelated to the two previous exposures

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School.

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced the exposure Tuesday (Nov. 3) night, saying Interior Health confirmed to them one member of the school’s community tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear whether the person who tested positive is a student, teacher or faculty member.

This exposure, school officials say, is unrelated to previous exposures.

This comes after the first COVID-19 case at the school was confirmed on Oct. 25. One day later, the second case at the school was confirmed. The school district described them as unrelated.

READ MORE: One case of COVID-19 identified at Kelowna Secondary School

READ MORE: Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says the individual exposed is self-isolating at home, with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contract tracing,” said the district in an email, adding the safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains their highest priority.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.“

Interior Health will be advising the school district if any additional actions are required. They will also be working together to communicate with the school’s community.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” said the school district.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coronavirus

