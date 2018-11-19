Third fatality in 24 hours on South Okanagan roads

A vehicle incident closed Highway 3 for five hours Monday night

  • Nov. 19, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE: Nov. 20 1:43 p.m.

A third vehicle fatally in 24 hours is being reported in the South Okanagan.

Highway 3 was closed shortly after 4 p.m., Nov. 19, following a collision between a Ford F350 and an Acura.

According to police the driver of the Acura died at the scene .

The driver of the F 350 was taken to hospital but released sometime later.

Highway 3 was closed for about five hours while emergency crews remained on scene.

Police were called to Marron Valley Road, roughly midway between Green Mountain Road and Highway 3a, about 9 p.m. Monday following another collision.

RELATED: Passenger dead, driver taken to hospital in Marron Valley Road accident

The female passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash died at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital.

RELATED: Vehicle crashes over embankment in Penticton

Earlier in the day in Penticton, the driver of a pickup truck died as a result of a single vehicle crash on Carmi Ave.

More to come.

————

UPDATED:

Highway 3 is now open following a vehicle incident, Monday night.

————

Highway 3 is closed about 20 km west of Osoyoos due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the incident happened just before 5 p.m. between Nighthawk Road and Old Richter Pass Road.

About a one kilometre stretch of is closed.

A vehicle assessment is in progress and a detour is available via Highway 97 in Osoyoos or Highway 3A in Keremeos.

