Third hotel back on horizon for Kelowna International Airport

A third hotel planned for Kelowna International Airport, and parked as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, is back on the runway.

Kelowna-based Argus Properties originally submitted its plans for the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel at the Airport Business Park (ABP) in January 2022. New plans and an application for a development permit have been sent to the city.

The planned project is six storeys with 200 rooms, a ground floor fitness, and food and beverage offering, according to documents provided by Argus. The hotel will also offer electric vehicle charging, along with bike racks to support multi-modal transportation goals.

The two other hotels at the ABP are the Hampton Inn & Suites, and the Four Points Sheraton, another Argus Properties building. In 2018 Northland Properties wanted to build a six-storey Sandman Signature in the area was turned down by council after city planning staff indicated it wanted to keep that part of the business park industrial.

