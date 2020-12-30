Third North Okanagan care home hit with coronavirus

Team member at The Hamlets tests positive for COVID-19

Another senior’s care home has been exposed to COVID-19.

A staff member at The Hamlets has tested positive for the virus, according to a notice of exposure sent out Tuesday, Dec.29.

As a precautionary measure, the downtown assisted living and long-term care residents are on lockdown.

“We believe the exposure is limited and are currently working with the health authorities,” the notice reads. “There are no residents currently showing symptoms.”

Anyone who was directly exposed to the team members will be contacted.

“The Hamlets at Vernon has been preparing for this situation since the very early days of COVID-19, please rest assured that our competent team is working around the clock to contain the spread and exposure to our residents and team members.”

This is the third senior’s care home to be hit with the virus.

One staff and five residents tested positive at Noric House Dec. 28.

Ten people tested positive at Heritage Square on Dec. 27.

