Third water quality/boil water advisory issued in less than month for West Kelowna residents

The boil water notice issued yesterday impacts some residents in the downtown core

Having access to clean drinking water has been an ongoing issue for residents living on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The City of West Kelowna issued its third water quality advisory or boil water notice yesterday for residents living downtown due to a water main break that occurred on the Old Okanagan Highway.

Areas impacted under the boil water notice include stretches of Paynter Road eastward to Carrall Road and from Butt Road southward to Powers Creek. While crews are working to repair the water main, it’s not known when the notice will be lifted.

The city said that anyone under the notice should use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth and making ice and beverages.

Three weeks ago, the city issued a water quality advisory for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna. While the notice was rescinded on Sept. 25 it was issued again just a week and a half later on Oct. 7.

For Lakeview System residents, the city said children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems should take extra precautions by boiling their water.

The city did not immediately state how many West Kelowna residents are impacted by the water quality/boil water advisory.

