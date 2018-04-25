‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

In his first four days of clean-up, Eli said he found three needles and a crack pipe. Using rubber gloves for safety, he has picked them up and placed them in a safe disposal container. (Erin Christie/Morning Star) In response to the growing concern regarding the safety of local parks as residents report finding hypodermic needles near outdoor play areas in Vernon, Kai Eli, 25, has founded the Polson Avengers, a volunteer safety committee. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

A workplace rumour has inspired Vernon’s newest volunteer organization to shift gears — from cleanup crew to advocacy group.

Armed with a mask, latex gloves and a phone, Polson Avengers founder, Kai Eli spent more than an hour behind the Whole Sale Club at the corner of 34th Street in Vernon removing discarded hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.

Eli said he felt compelled to stop by the store on his way to Polson Park after hearing from a coworker that a “worker” had been poked by a needle.

Store manager, Matt Miskuski said Wednesday that none of his employees had had any contact with the debris, and confirmed that no one, to his knowledge had been stabbed by a needle.

In a video posted to the Avenger’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Eli, 25, urged city council to watch the group’s videos in hopes that they would address the issue.

“The City needs to see this,” Eli said.

“This is disgusting. There is fecal matter and needles down here.”

They call themselves the Polson Avengers.

But 25-year-old Kai Eli, who spearheads the fledgling non-profit group, says they’re not superheroes — just a group of concerned Vernon citizens who want to volunteer their time cleaning up a beloved local gathering spot.

“We just want to make a safer, cleaner place for families and kids to play,” he told The Morning Star Tuesday afternoon. Since launching the group last week, Eli said he’s spent a few hours at Polson Park every day searching for stray needles and drug paraphernalia to safely dispose of. While he’s on the hunt, Eli added, he wears latex gloves to protect his hands. He also carries a safe disposal container. “I find needles every time I come here so I thought I should be safe,” he explained, adding that he intends to provide gloves and disposal containers for other volunteers as well.

So far, he said, over the course of three days, he has found three used orange-tipped needles and one “crack pipe.”

“They’re right near where kids are playing,” he said. “I don’t blame them (kids) for not wanting to walk around.”

In fact, Eli said the effort was inspired by an 11-year-old child who, like himself, is saddened by the notion of Vernon’s jewel as a popular spot for drug activity.

“I got off work and came home and was scrolling through my Facebook Newsfeed one night and I came across this Letter to the Editor in The Morning Star. It was written by this kid who said he was scared to play in the park. That just really made me sad, and kind of angry, that people would do something like that in a place where kids play. It’s upsetting, you know. It really bothers me.”

The goal of the Polson Avengers is to bring that feeling of safety he experienced as a kid playing in the park, back.

“I learned to skateboard in this park. I had birthdays…. I spent so many hours of my childhood here — this makes me really sad to see.”

In addition to the clean-up efforts, Eli envisions the Avengers acting as “big buddies” — a volunteer who has completed a Criminal Reference Check, in the park people or children can safely approach for help if they spot something dangerous.

He said Big Buddies will be easy to spot because they will be wearing “high vis” shirts with their favourite superhero’s symbol emblazoned on the front. The cost of the shirts, he added, is covered by a sponsor he has already found.

Of his plan, Eli said the Avengers, much like the popular Marvel characters, aren’t intended to be vigilantes. They just want to help. “I’ll personally try my best to be here every day, I’ve got the time,” he said, encouraging anyone who wants to join the efforts to follow the Polson Avengers on Facebook.

“You guys find time. One day out of the week is good. One day out of your life means a lot to me.”

He also plans to contact the City of Vernon about the idea of installing sharps boxes in the park near garbage cans.

with files from Jennifer Smith