The pollinator picnic was held Saturday at Brent's Grist Mill Heritage Park.

This weekend in Kelowna, in your words

We have complied highlights from the weekend and your photos in a community album

From baseball to swimming across Okanagan Lake, there was plenty of events that kept Kelowna residents busy this weekend.

70th Swim Across the Lake

The annual race had the biggest turnout yet Saturday with more than 1,300 participants who swam across Okanagan Lake.

Residents of the Central Okanagan clapped and cheered to the Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling as the last swimmers entered Okanagan Lake’s water from West Kelowna.

Amelia-Ahn Lou, nine-year-old Kelowna resident is trained to swim across Okanagan Lake at the Okanagan YMCA with the AquaJets Swim Club.

The race began in 1949 and is the longest-running and largest annual open water event in Canada.

Pollinator picnic

Hosted by UBCO, the pollinatorpicnic held Saturday at Brent’s Grist Mill Heritage Park shared tips so residents can create a bee-friendly garden.

Kelowna’s bee ambassador program has more than 250 Kelowna residents have planted bee-friendly gardens this spring.

“They join an additional 100 families, schools and businesses who registered last year, bringing the program’s numbers up to 350 bee-friendly gardens in the community,” Nancy Holmes, UBC professor said.

Valley of Champions Tournament

Baseball teams from B.C. and Alberta completed in the 16th annual Valley of Champions Tournament in parks around Kelowna.

Croatia faces off with France for the World Cup

A sea of red and white took over Rusty’s Sports Lounge to watch Croatia take on France in the final match of the World Cup.

It wasn’t the victory they were cheering for, France won its second World Cup 4-2 on Sunday morning.

“It was gut wrenching to watch,” Kate Sarac, incoming president of the Okanagan Croation Club said. “Second is still wonderful, we are so proud of our team, they made our whole nation proud to be Croatian.”

The Butterfly Effect

Five-hundred butterflies were released during the sixth annual Butterfly Effect hosted by the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. Hundreds of people released butterflies at Falcon Ridge Farms in honour of their loved ones that have died.

“The butterfly effect is an opportunity for people to come out and remember those who have touched their lives that have died,” Natasha Girard, executive director if COHA said.

