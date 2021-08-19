Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip wildfires see minimal growth

Both fires are still out of control but are cooperating with fire crews

Northwestern parts of the Thomas Creek fire have been changed to a modified response classification. (BC Wildfire)

While the two largest South Okanagan fires continue to burn, Thursday provided some good news on the fighting front.

Both the Nk’Mip and Thomas Creek fires remain out of control, with northwestern parts of the Thomas Creek fire having been updated to a modified response classification of firefighting after seeing no growth of the blaze.

Thomas Creek is now burning around 10,600 hectares in size with primarily benign fire behaviour as of Wednesday (Aug. 18) with burning areas within containment lines being cleaned up by fire crews.

The Nk’Mip fire, burning just over 20,000 hectares, saw small hand ignitions on Wednesday with more planned for Thursday.

However, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Thursday’s ignitions are being moved to Friday due to unfavourable weather conditions.

#RDKB update on Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire planned ignition: due to unfavorable weather conditions, the planned ignition has been postponed until tomorrow. @BCGovFireInfo @BWFireDept @GrandForksGaz — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) August 19, 2021

Planned ignitions are done when there is fuel remaining between a guard line and the fire, and when weather conditions are cooler with favourable winds.

They’re used as a measure to use up the fuel without providing any immediate danger to crews or surrounding areas.

Both fires remain the only ones in the South Okanagan region.

Evacuation orders for the Mount Baldy area remain while the Osoyoos Indian Band has rescinded an evacuation alert for around 150 homes in the Nk’Mip Road area and and Area 27.

READ MORE: Cooler weather helping Mount Law fire above Peachland

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire showing benign fire behaviour

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.