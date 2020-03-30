Two power outages in Penticton have resulted in approximately 7000 customers without power. (Google Maps image)

Thousands affected by Penticton power outages

Two corresponding issues have resulted in approx. 7000 without power

Update: 2:40 p.m.

Some customers in Penticton’s downtown area are reporting that power has been restored.

1:45 p.m.

Power outages in Penticton have resulted in approximately 7000 customers without power.

City of Penticton communications manager Philip Cooper said the top of a power pole on Quebec St. broke off, affecting 2000 customers.

He also confirmed there is a corresponding issue at the Huth substation impacting 5000 customers.

The City did not provide an estimated time of restoration.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

