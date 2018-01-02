Credit: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

The frigid waters of Okanagan Lake didn’t stop dippers as they raised money for CRIS Adaptive Adventures.

More than $7,800 was raised during the annual polar bear dip, which took place this year at Tugboat Beach in Kelowna.

Around 450 brave souls took part in the dip, while more 1,200 watched from the beach.

Annual dips also took place throughout the Central Okanagan.

In Peachland, 40 people participated in a chilly dip, while the New Year got off to a cold start in Oyama with a polar bear swim at Wood Lake, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 3 closed near Princeton

Just Posted

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Multiple U-Hauls stolen from West Kelowna

Police in Kelowna since recovered one of the vehicles after New Year’s Eve theft

Kelowna area assessments up 17 per cent

The average price of a home in Kelowna is now $725,000 and in Lake Country it’s $727,000

Police still searching for Lake Country mailbox thieves

More than five incidents of theft and vandalism occurred in December over two days

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

Parking ban now lifted for snow routes

Kelowna snow event notice ends, allowing residents to park on streets after big snowfall

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

A notice has been downgraded for the South East Kelowna Irrigation District

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Most Read