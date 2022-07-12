Thousands of pounds of garbage removed from woods in east Kelowna

The group spent an entire day cleaning up an abandoned campsite and other garbage

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) has pulled nearly 40,000 lbs of garbage out of the woods east of Black Mountain.

The group spent Saturday (July 9) cleaning up a large abandoned campsite and other garbage along James Lake Forest Service Road.

”This is definitely one of the largest and most spread out camps that we’ve seen,” said Kane Blake, founder of OFTF.

The group removed 20,173 lbs of garbage and 19,680 lbs of metal. Since 2016 the OFTF has removed over half a million pounds of illegally dumped garbage in the backcountry.

The task force is made up of volunteers and businesses from across the Okanagan who work to keep local forests clean and prevent illegal dumping.

Last year the OFTF created a scuba diving team that cleans the lakes of garbage. On a typical dive, the team removes household waste and plenty of bottles and cans from boaters.

Read More: MP Albas gives shout out to Okanagan Forest Task Force for cleaning up backcountry

Read More: Kelowna council to choke excessive idling

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictGarbageKelownaOkanaganvolunteers