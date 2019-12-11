Thousands raised by Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail for food bank

In addition to $3,885 in cash, the community donated more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food to the food bank through the Lake Country Scenic Sip’s annual Flights and Frostbites event. (Contributed)

The Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail raised $3,885 and collected 1,444 pounds of non-perishable food items for the local food bank thanks to community donations.

The donations were received during the Lake Country Scenic Sip’s annual Flights and Frostbites event held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Donations were collected instead of tasting fees at each participating winery.

All of the funds and food items collected were delivered to the Lake Country Food Bank for the holiday season.

“We are very fortunate to live in a community that gives back all year long, but especially during the holiday season,” said Nancy Dunsmore, co-ordinator for the Scenic Sip Trail.

“It’s a win when we can give back to our community with a free event and also collect donations for those who need a little extra help around the holiday season. The collaboration was a true fit and we are thrilled with the results.”

During the two-day event, hundreds of guests wandered through the eight wineries, which included 50th Parallel, Ancient Hill, Arrowleaf, Blind Tiger, Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Gray Monk, Intrigue and O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars.

The Lake Country Food Bank assists with providing food hampers for those in need in the community.

